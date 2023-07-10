Create New Account
State of the Nullification Movement: Summer Update
Tenth Amendment Center
“The ground of liberty is to be gained by inches.” Advice from Thomas Jefferson that helps us push on against the largest government in history. And the nullification movement keeps doing just that: gaining ground - step-by-step, person-by-person - and state-by-state - for the Constitution and liberty.


Path to Liberty: July 10, 2023


freedomlibertyconstitutionnullification10th amendmentconstitutionalistdecentralizenullify

