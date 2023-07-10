State of the Nullification Movement: Summer Update

“The ground of liberty is to be gained by inches.” Advice from Thomas Jefferson that helps us push on against the largest government in history. And the nullification movement keeps doing just that: gaining ground - step-by-step, person-by-person - and state-by-state - for the Constitution and liberty.
Path to Liberty: July 10, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.