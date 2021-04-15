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ANTIFA/BLM hits CNN Crew Member in Head in Minnesota, moments after BLM protester claims "It's All Peaceful"
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162 views • April 15, 2021
Andy Ngô -- 4/14/2021, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota
Man part of CNN crew for CNN reporter @miguelmarquez was hit in the head by a protester at the #BLM protest in Brooklyn Center, Minn. He falls to the ground from the assault. #antifa
Man part of CNN crew for CNN reporter @miguelmarquez was hit in the head by a protester at the #BLM protest in Brooklyn Center, Minn. He falls to the ground from the assault. #antifa
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