CA Burnin': Gov Gavin Newsom - All the Homes are Gone - land grab is underway... 🎼

CA Governor Gavin Newsom is Gordon Getty's Godson.

LA Mayor Karen Bass lives in the Getty House in Windsor Square.

CA Senator Nancy Pelosi is like family with Gordon Getty.

Gordon Getty owns VP Harris too.

"Make America California"

Are you seeing a pattern yet?

OccupyTheGetty

TruthCatRadio.com

TONIGHT LIVE: Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on Truth Cat Radio, 'LIVE' every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT. It plays there on a loop that week.

The 'LIVE' Thursday Night Show is at: - https://www.truthcatradio.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1/home

Visit and join Steven's Telegram group!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley