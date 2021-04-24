Blinken: We need to get to the bottom of COVID

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4/11/2021 Blinken: CCP knows the origins of COVID in the early stages, but didn’t do what was needed. America will get to the bottom of the origin of the COVID in order to have the best shot possible preventing the COVID from happening again.