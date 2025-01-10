Occupation Demolishes Home of Bal'a Operation Participant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli occupation demolishes the house of prisoner Muhammad Abu Yassin from the town of Bal'a, east of Tulkarm, whom the occupation accuses of participating in the Beit Lid and Bal'a double operation, in which the prisoner confessed to killing a soldier and injuring 4 othersز
Interview: Talal Abu Yassin, father of prisoner Mohammed Abu Yassin
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 05/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video