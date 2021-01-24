© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
True Perspective on Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
873 views • January 24, 2021
This short video gives true perspective on the inauguration. It was carefully controlled, all for TV. A real crowd would have booed Biden off the stage.
These people are ripping the soul of America out of her chest, all in order to cover for a fraudulent candidate, campaign, and election. They will stop at NOTHING to gain and keep power.
Since WE are now the only functioning media, we have to make sure people see things like this. Americans once awakened will not be denied justice.
Pray and act. Amen.
These people are ripping the soul of America out of her chest, all in order to cover for a fraudulent candidate, campaign, and election. They will stop at NOTHING to gain and keep power.
Since WE are now the only functioning media, we have to make sure people see things like this. Americans once awakened will not be denied justice.
Pray and act. Amen.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.