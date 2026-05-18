SHELBY CAMPBELL IS RUNNING FOR CONGRESS AND POSTED THIS 🎙 JOHN WARD

Must admit...this could make for some very interesting filibusters 😅





By the People, For the People - Shelby Campbell for Congress





I’m Shelby Campbell — a 32-year-old single mom, former assembly line worker, and proud third-generation UAW member. I’ve served tables, raised my boys, and fought through broken systems built to leave people like us behind.





Now, I’m running for Congress in Michigan’s 13th District to put working families, not corporate donors, at the center of our democracy. My campaign is about community over corporations, compassion over cruelty, and people over profit.





https://www.soup4change.com/





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8PvtZLSd8c