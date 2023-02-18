How to destroy the Leopard?

Soon Western tanks and armored vehicles will appear on the frontline — in the AFU's hands. It is difficult to underestimate the importance of effective destroying of these tanks, as it is of great military and psychological value for the Russian Armed Forces. However, first encounters with new equipment on the battlefield always results in numerous mistakes and, as a consequence, unnecessary losses.

🔻The Rybar team launches the video tutorials with the detailed analysis of the Leopards' vulnerabilities and explains how and what to use to destroy or to cause a significant damage to them.

In the first episode we review the design of the Leopard 2 tank, as well as the best ways to hit it with large-caliber machine guns, anti-tank systems and grenade launchers, and drones.