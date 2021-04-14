Britain, Japan, and India Will Be the Most Important Forces for Fighting the CCP

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In his GTV livecast on April 9, 2021, Mr. Miles Guo analyzed the dicey situation in the region of Red Sea, the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and Malacca, and pointed out that the CCP was behind all this with its eternal goal to take down the U.S. dollar, but its most direct impact would be on Japan and India. He also pointed out that there was a strong premise for the collaborations among India, Japan, Britain, and the U.S. and that taking down the CCP would be the only option for these countries.