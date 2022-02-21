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Joe Rogan ft Maajid Nawaz Part 3 - Whats The 'Agenda'? [19.02.2022]
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54 views • February 21, 2022
#1780 Maajid Nawaz on the Misguided Nature of the War on Terror
Note critical thinking:
- Is Joe Rogan also a Satanic Psyop from the illuminati?
- Does Joe Rogan 'wake up' a lot of people?
- Is Joe Rogan himself 'waking up' like the rest of us?
I lean (wake up) everyday myself...
Maajid Nawaz is a former Islamist turned counter-extremism activist, author of multiple books, and public speaker.
#1780 Maajid Nawaz on the Misguided Nature of the War on Terror
Taken from JRE #1780 w/Maajid Nawaz: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1ugbn7cuab3mNgKbo81ajM (3t 5min)
487,567 views Feb 19, 2022
PowerfulJRE
11.9M subscribers
https://youtu.be/zJX3byjYSMc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzQUP1qoWDoEbmsQxvdjxgQ
---
Note critical thinking:
- Is Joe Rogan also a Satanic Psyop from the illuminati?
- Does Joe Rogan 'wake up' a lot of people?
- Is Joe Rogan himself 'waking up' like the rest of us?
I lean (wake up) everyday myself...
Maajid Nawaz is a former Islamist turned counter-extremism activist, author of multiple books, and public speaker.
#1780 Maajid Nawaz on the Misguided Nature of the War on Terror
Taken from JRE #1780 w/Maajid Nawaz: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1ugbn7cuab3mNgKbo81ajM (3t 5min)
487,567 views Feb 19, 2022
PowerfulJRE
11.9M subscribers
https://youtu.be/zJX3byjYSMc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzQUP1qoWDoEbmsQxvdjxgQ
---
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