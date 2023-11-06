Exchange Addresses: A Pragmatic Approach balancing privacy and adoption

We delve into the recent discussions surrounding the MiCA regulations and their potential impact on privacy-focused assets like Firo, Monero, and Zcash. We explore the implications of Article 76(3) and the requirement for exchanges to prevent trading of crypto-assets with "inbuilt" anonymization functions, while questioning the distinction between such assets and chains with privacy tools. We are proposing Exchange Addresses. Through the use of EX-addresses (Exchange addresses), exchanges are able to demonstrate to regulators that they are able to see the history of the depositing address.

