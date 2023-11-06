Exchange Addresses: A Pragmatic Approach balancing privacy and adoption

We delve into the recent discussions surrounding the MiCA regulations and their potential impact on privacy-focused assets like Firo, Monero, and Zcash. We explore the implications of Article 76(3) and the requirement for exchanges to prevent trading of crypto-assets with "inbuilt" anonymization functions, while questioning the distinction between such assets and chains with privacy tools.
We are proposing Exchange Addresses. Through the use of EX-addresses (Exchange addresses), exchanges are able to demonstrate to regulators that they are able to see the history of the depositing address.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.