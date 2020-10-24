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Body language expert reacts to the Final Debate
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150 views • October 24, 2020
Behavior & Body Language Expert and former US Army Interrogator Gregory Hartley comments on the physical signs displayed by both candidates in the final Presidential Debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and provides conclusions about what the men may have been thinking on stage. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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