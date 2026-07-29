PEAD: The Secret Framework of Military Rule





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President Trump signed over 350 executive orders in his first 100 days. Only 100 appeared on the Federal Register. The rest are Presidential Emergency Action Documents—pre-signed, pre-planned, and classified.





In this essential breakdown, Derek Johnson reveals the hidden architecture of the military government that has been operating since January 20th, 2017. The PEADs—established by Eisenhower and fine-tuned for catastrophic events—are the legal framework that allowed Trump to serve as commander in chief through the "Biden" years.





Johnson explains the four components of a PEAD: military paired with federal executive orders, national emergencies, proclamations, and treaties. They're executive orders on steroids—pre-written, pre-signed, ready to deploy without the delay of staffers. That's how Trump could say he signed 350 orders while only 100 were public. The rest are drafted, classified, and waiting.





The deep state knew retaliation would come—biological, nuclear, economic. The contingency plan was activated. The military paired with FEMA and DHS. The joint components are already in place. And the operation is still running.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.