NOTHING TO SEE HERE: 1000+ EXCESS DEATHS A WEEK IN UK

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Mark Steyn's excellent report on over 1000 excess deaths a week in the UK.Why are so many young and healthy people across the World dying suddenly? Why no reporting or investigation?
Via: GB News on Telegram.
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