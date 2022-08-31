NOTHING TO SEE HERE: 1000+ EXCESS DEATHS A WEEK IN UK

1220 views • August 31, 2022

Mark Steyn's excellent report on over 1000 excess deaths a week in the UK.Why are so many young and healthy people across the World dying suddenly? Why no reporting or investigation?

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