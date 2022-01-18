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A STORM IS COMING - GOD'S STORM
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52 views • January 18, 2022
Sorry for all the storm noise. BUT A STORM is coming. I have a new camera and everything is controlled by a micro-chip, so maybe the lighting was messing with my audio control chip and making all that terrible noise. SORRY I WILL SEE WHAT I CAN DO TO FIX THE PROBLEM.
Please see my website at: http://www.TonyLamb.org
YES, A storm is coming, God's storm and after this storm hits NOTHING and NO ONE WILL EVER BE THE SAME AGAIN.
End of Days Watchman Tony Lamb with Dreams and Visions.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
You are a blessing to me and Bobbie.
If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Ministry and the CD, 'THE WARNING' that is going out. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do, NOT without your help and your prayers. But if you are struggling to make ends meet and barely getting by, then PLEASE keep your money AS YOU NEED IT, in that case, I will ONLY ask that you pray for this ministry and the WARNING that is going out. God Bless You.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
I GIVE GOD ALL THE PRAISE, ALL THE GLORY, ALL THE HONOR, FOREVER AND EVER!
I do this NOT for my glory but to glorify the one who sent me, Jesus Christ as HE is the only one who can save you, me or anyone from what is to come upon this sin-filled and vile world.
As I am not even worthy to touch the hem of His garment.
Thank You,
God Bless you and I will pray for you and your family
Watchman Tony Lamb
Please see my website at: http://www.TonyLamb.org
YES, A storm is coming, God's storm and after this storm hits NOTHING and NO ONE WILL EVER BE THE SAME AGAIN.
End of Days Watchman Tony Lamb with Dreams and Visions.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
You are a blessing to me and Bobbie.
If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Ministry and the CD, 'THE WARNING' that is going out. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do, NOT without your help and your prayers. But if you are struggling to make ends meet and barely getting by, then PLEASE keep your money AS YOU NEED IT, in that case, I will ONLY ask that you pray for this ministry and the WARNING that is going out. God Bless You.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
I GIVE GOD ALL THE PRAISE, ALL THE GLORY, ALL THE HONOR, FOREVER AND EVER!
I do this NOT for my glory but to glorify the one who sent me, Jesus Christ as HE is the only one who can save you, me or anyone from what is to come upon this sin-filled and vile world.
As I am not even worthy to touch the hem of His garment.
Thank You,
God Bless you and I will pray for you and your family
Watchman Tony Lamb
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