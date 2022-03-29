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Ep. 667 – Kids Segregated & Shown Video Of Dead Black Children For Class Racism Experiment
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🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in San Antonio, Texas, where parents are furious after 10-year-olds at an elementary school were segregated by hair color and forced to watch a Spike Lee film featuring the dead bodies of black children, all as part of a lesson on race and segregation in America.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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