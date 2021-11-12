© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Money Masters - How International Bankers Gained Control Of America
Follow
0
Share
Report
133 views • November 12, 2021
The Money Masters - How International Bankers Gained Control of America (1996 Documentary)
The Money Masters Is A 1996 Documentary Produced by Patrick S. J. Carmack and Directed and Narrated by William T. Still. It Discusses the Concepts of Money, Debt, And Taxes, And Describes Their Development from Biblical Times Onward. It Covers the History of Fractional-Reserve Banking, Central Banking, Monetary Policy, The Bond System, And the Federal Reserve System. It Explains How Throughout the History of The United States, Politicians Have Been Bribed, Conned and Even Assassinated (Including Abraham Lincoln) Due to Banking Related Policies. This Documentary Argues That the Profit from Issuing Money Is Currently Being Used in The United States to Benefit A Few Wealthy Individuals.
The Money Masters Is A 1996 Documentary Produced by Patrick S. J. Carmack and Directed and Narrated by William T. Still. It Discusses the Concepts of Money, Debt, And Taxes, And Describes Their Development from Biblical Times Onward. It Covers the History of Fractional-Reserve Banking, Central Banking, Monetary Policy, The Bond System, And the Federal Reserve System. It Explains How Throughout the History of The United States, Politicians Have Been Bribed, Conned and Even Assassinated (Including Abraham Lincoln) Due to Banking Related Policies. This Documentary Argues That the Profit from Issuing Money Is Currently Being Used in The United States to Benefit A Few Wealthy Individuals.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.