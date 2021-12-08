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Dr. Nathan Thompson and Damaged Immune Systems by Covid Vax
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232 views • December 08, 2021
How do the Covid injections affect your immune system? Dr. Thompson measured lymphocytes, granulocytes, and killer T-cells before and after injection #1 and #2. He was shocked to see that the body's natural innate immune system appeared to be significantly damaged by the injections. This could be why there have been reported, for example, sudden, serious resurgences of cancers in people who have been vaxxed.
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