62 year old TV star severely injured by PFIZER poison injection

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Fully Vaccinated Actor Danny Bonaduce 'Couldn't Walk at All' and 'Slurred Really Badly' Due to Mystery Illness Vaccine Illness
"There was nothing that said this was going to happen," Danny Bonaduce said of his mystery illness, which he announced in April while taking a hiatus from his radio show.
"I couldn't walk at all. I couldn't balance, I couldn't do anything like that," Bonaduce explained of his symptoms, adding that he was "afraid of everything, I was afraid of my stairs, for God's sake."
SOURCE:
https://t.me/covidbc/3469
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