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February 13th, 2022
Do you truly have the joy of your salvation? God calls us to take up our cross daily and not look back when our hands are to the plow. Continue to push for revival so that we may experience the presence of God just as the church in Acts did. The devil runs in fear when God's people dedicate themselves to prayer and are led by the Holy Spirit!
Alison Ward's Testimony: Holy Spirit falls as Allison Ward gives her testimony - YouTube