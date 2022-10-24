February 13th, 2022
Do you truly have the joy of your salvation? God calls us to take up our cross daily and not look back when our hands are to the plow. Continue to push for revival so that we may experience the presence of God just as the church in Acts did. The devil runs in fear when God's people dedicate themselves to prayer and are led by the Holy Spirit!
Alison Ward's Testimony: Holy Spirit falls as Allison Ward gives her testimony - YouTube
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.