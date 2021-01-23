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JAN 21ST UPDATE: Post "Inauguration" Update. MILITARY IN CONTROL!
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2055 views • January 23, 2021
SCOTT MCKAY
JAN 21ST UPDATE: Post "Inauguration" Update. MILITARY IN CONTROL!
Check out Scott Mckay at
https://scottmckay.us
YouTube Channel, Patriot Streetfighter 2.
https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio
Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission & Global Unity Bridge Initiative: https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup.
JAN 21ST UPDATE: Post "Inauguration" Update. MILITARY IN CONTROL!
Check out Scott Mckay at
https://scottmckay.us
YouTube Channel, Patriot Streetfighter 2.
https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio
Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission & Global Unity Bridge Initiative: https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup.
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