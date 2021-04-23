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Male Feminists Totally Get Laid More | Ride and Roast
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141 views • April 23, 2021
Canada recently conducted some “research” in an obvious attempt to convince men that they should cash in their dignity and self-respect in order to get laid. #cucks #canuckistan #malefeminists
Sponsored by “Surviving Fourth Wave Feminism” by Dr. B. Real
https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B08BDSDK6H
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https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
Popp will be at the Conference of Masculine Excellence in June!
To attend go here: https://masculineexcellence.com/popp/
And use the promo code SPACEGHOST for 20% off your ticket!
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Video Throwback
NAWALT
https://youtu.be/Bxw7AB7nMJA
Sources (in order of appearance):
Main Article
https://archive.vn/bleMh
Male Feminist Grapefruit
https://archive.vn/t2SVM
Lying is Assault?
https://archive.vn/cERoe
Wahmen Lie About Birth Control
https://archive.vn/m5tva
You Can’t Sue Wahmen for Lying
https://archive.vn/xdmxK
Leo the Climate Jerk
https://archive.vn/fJjt7
Al Gore the Hypocrite
https://archive.vn/ucQox
Weak Men Are More Likely to Be Socialists
https://archive.vn/yTSrj
Men - The Real Victims
https://archive.vn/hctde
Legal Rights
https://archive.vn/TKKXL
Chauvinism is Sexy
https://archive.vn/F8Clb
Skeptics Are More Ecofriendly
https://archive.vn/X9XF8
Sponsored by “Surviving Fourth Wave Feminism” by Dr. B. Real
https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B08BDSDK6H
Brought to you by “Burning the Midnight” by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
Popp will be at the Conference of Masculine Excellence in June!
To attend go here: https://masculineexcellence.com/popp/
And use the promo code SPACEGHOST for 20% off your ticket!
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Video Throwback
NAWALT
https://youtu.be/Bxw7AB7nMJA
Sources (in order of appearance):
Main Article
https://archive.vn/bleMh
Male Feminist Grapefruit
https://archive.vn/t2SVM
Lying is Assault?
https://archive.vn/cERoe
Wahmen Lie About Birth Control
https://archive.vn/m5tva
You Can’t Sue Wahmen for Lying
https://archive.vn/xdmxK
Leo the Climate Jerk
https://archive.vn/fJjt7
Al Gore the Hypocrite
https://archive.vn/ucQox
Weak Men Are More Likely to Be Socialists
https://archive.vn/yTSrj
Men - The Real Victims
https://archive.vn/hctde
Legal Rights
https://archive.vn/TKKXL
Chauvinism is Sexy
https://archive.vn/F8Clb
Skeptics Are More Ecofriendly
https://archive.vn/X9XF8
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