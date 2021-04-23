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Male Feminists Totally Get Laid More | Ride and Roast
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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141 views • April 23, 2021
Canada recently conducted some “research” in an obvious attempt to convince men that they should cash in their dignity and self-respect in order to get laid. #cucks #canuckistan #malefeminists

Sponsored by “Surviving Fourth Wave Feminism” by Dr. B. Real
https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B08BDSDK6H

Brought to you by “Burning the Midnight” by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804

Popp will be at the Conference of Masculine Excellence in June!
To attend go here: https://masculineexcellence.com/popp/
And use the promo code SPACEGHOST for 20% off your ticket!

Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
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Video Throwback
NAWALT
https://youtu.be/Bxw7AB7nMJA

Sources (in order of appearance):
Main Article
https://archive.vn/bleMh
Male Feminist Grapefruit
https://archive.vn/t2SVM
Lying is Assault?
https://archive.vn/cERoe
Wahmen Lie About Birth Control
https://archive.vn/m5tva
You Can’t Sue Wahmen for Lying
https://archive.vn/xdmxK
Leo the Climate Jerk
https://archive.vn/fJjt7
Al Gore the Hypocrite
https://archive.vn/ucQox
Weak Men Are More Likely to Be Socialists
https://archive.vn/yTSrj
Men - The Real Victims
https://archive.vn/hctde
Legal Rights
https://archive.vn/TKKXL
Chauvinism is Sexy
https://archive.vn/F8Clb
Skeptics Are More Ecofriendly
https://archive.vn/X9XF8
Keywords
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