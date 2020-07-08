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G - PAW (Take 1) My nieces do a rap for my father (who is in the next room reading the paper.)
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16 views • July 08, 2020
The girls' "take 1" on their "G-Paw" rap. As the "Gee - Paw" rap proceeds, dad walks in and asks what all the fuss and noise is about...
Rest in peace, dad. He was a really funny guy.
Rest in peace, dad. He was a really funny guy.
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