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In a financial bind, need a LOT of $ for healthcare or expenses, consider Life Insurance Settlements
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11 views • May 20, 2021
With the collapse of private long-term care insurance and huge gaps in what Medicare covers, retirees face more exposure than ever to bankruptcy from Out-of-Pocket health costs - like skilled nursing care or chronic treatments. What do elderly folks do when their bill exceeds what they can afford?
For years Mr. Gagliotti has bought life insurance policies from families who no longer can afford premiums, no longer have a dependent requiring life insurance, or face an untenable expense. The policyholder loses the death benefit but gains relief from premiums and a substantial "surrender value" that provides needed funds. A lot of people need this service but most have never heard of it!
For years Mr. Gagliotti has bought life insurance policies from families who no longer can afford premiums, no longer have a dependent requiring life insurance, or face an untenable expense. The policyholder loses the death benefit but gains relief from premiums and a substantial "surrender value" that provides needed funds. A lot of people need this service but most have never heard of it!
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