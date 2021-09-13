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Earth Ascends, 5th Dimension Parallel Reality Residue: 40-Yrs Research w/Von Galt
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72 views • September 13, 2021
Enjoy this short snippet from the interview that hypnosis practitioner and energy healer, Hara Katsiki in Germany does with hypnosis practitioner and author, Von Galt in Seattle, WA, USA. Von spent her entire life studying Earth's ascension into alternate realities. In this snippet, she shares the science behind how Earth is moving into the 5th dimension and some of humanity as well.
To watch the FULL interview, click on the link below.
https://youtu.be/3Ei8GWdGsEs
More about Hara Katsiki:
Hara Katsiki is a Certified Level 2 QHHT Practitioner from Quantum Healing Hypnosis Academy by Dolores Cannon. She is also a BQH(Beyond Quantum Healing) practitioner and a Certified Teacher of THE SCHOOL OF THE HEART by Daniel Mittel, certified in "Heart Imagery: Cleaning The Past and Self-Renewal" and "Journeys Into The Heart: The Inner Path".Hara is also a multi-awarded artist. Her work is love that is put into action, reflecting the intuitive nature that resides within us all and infuses a deep connection to heart, mind, and spirit. Through her work, she attempts to transcend the physical world and portray a wider vision of awareness.
Her mission in this world is to be of service to humanity, inspire, anchor love into the Earth, liberate the souls who have lost their way on this planet to find their role and meaning in life, give encouragement and hope.
To book a hypnosis session with Hara in Germany, please visit: http://www.qhht.cloud/
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
__________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Below are the links to Princeton University's Global Consciousness Project. The basic way of reading the data graph is if the Earth's Schumann frequency hits the blue line then she piked and raised her magnetic frequencies. Otherwise, it's flatline and the event did not excite her or the collective consciousness of the group of people in that area of the world where the RNG, Random Number Generators are organizing ahead of the next heartfelt event.
https://bit.ly/30W7yZR
Older data events from the last 20 years that I have been following and found fascinating.
http://noosphere.princeton.edu/result...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
To watch the FULL interview, click on the link below.
https://youtu.be/3Ei8GWdGsEs
More about Hara Katsiki:
Hara Katsiki is a Certified Level 2 QHHT Practitioner from Quantum Healing Hypnosis Academy by Dolores Cannon. She is also a BQH(Beyond Quantum Healing) practitioner and a Certified Teacher of THE SCHOOL OF THE HEART by Daniel Mittel, certified in "Heart Imagery: Cleaning The Past and Self-Renewal" and "Journeys Into The Heart: The Inner Path".Hara is also a multi-awarded artist. Her work is love that is put into action, reflecting the intuitive nature that resides within us all and infuses a deep connection to heart, mind, and spirit. Through her work, she attempts to transcend the physical world and portray a wider vision of awareness.
Her mission in this world is to be of service to humanity, inspire, anchor love into the Earth, liberate the souls who have lost their way on this planet to find their role and meaning in life, give encouragement and hope.
To book a hypnosis session with Hara in Germany, please visit: http://www.qhht.cloud/
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
__________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Below are the links to Princeton University's Global Consciousness Project. The basic way of reading the data graph is if the Earth's Schumann frequency hits the blue line then she piked and raised her magnetic frequencies. Otherwise, it's flatline and the event did not excite her or the collective consciousness of the group of people in that area of the world where the RNG, Random Number Generators are organizing ahead of the next heartfelt event.
https://bit.ly/30W7yZR
Older data events from the last 20 years that I have been following and found fascinating.
http://noosphere.princeton.edu/result...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
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