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Report 252 | Alex Crosbie Reports Covert Generational Targeting with DEWs, Neurotech, Induced Deaths
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315 views • July 18, 2021
Exposing and informative conversation with Alex Crosbie, an accounting professional from Dublin in Ireland who reports 20 years of covert generational targeting in his family, with his own experience of workplace mobbing and organized stalking in Dublin in 2010/11 and later Dammam in Saudi Arabia leading to intense neurotechnology and microwave weapon attacks and an uncovering of lifelong covert harassment and neurotechnology targeting suffered by his father, as well as observing his sister being targeted with neurotechnology leading to her abrupt suicide. In conjunction he reports a lot of verbal harassment and innuendo with Masonic overtones, something many targets report.
The background and context for all modern reports of intense covert targeting with social harassment and stealth weaponry including neuroweaponry is the exacerbated surveillance scenario and AI/neuroexperimentation ongoing worldwide, something Alex reports he has come to understand although unknowing of this during early experience.
The purpose of all such accounts is to reveal and expose the extent, nature, and magnitude of these crimes where innocent people are being targeted heavily with exotic modern weaponry in a malicious and sadistic fashion; public exposure and demand for a return to ethics, morality, and common decency by whole populations will end these crimes. All agencies and militaries as well as private-entities carrying out these programs are engaging in criminal behavior and should be prosecuted.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Follow Alex Crosbie's posts:
https://alexcrosbie705927916.wordpress.com
@dublintarget on Twitter
For more video interviews with DOD/CIA/FBI/NSA whistleblowers and targets on the subject of Mass Surveillance and Unlawful Targeting, target accounts, as well as COINTELPRO and infiltration of activism to reveal Government crime and corruption, please see the many interviews formerly posted at Youtube, now available at Odysee/Ramola D Reports: https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
DETOX NANOTECH & CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
Learn more about Clean Slate at Ramola D Reports/News Panel 21 and News Panel 16
Stay tuned for Newsbreak Lives, indy media panels, and Techno Talks, Doc Talks, Book Talks. And subscribe as a monthly donor at Patreon or Paypal for a Thank you Empowerment with Poetry video just for donors....
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AS A MONTHLY DONOR, SUPPORT MY WORK FOR ALL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
DETOX & CLEANSE/ORDER ROOT BRAND'S CLEAN SLATE:
LINK TO ORDER CLEAN SLATE, ZERO-IN, RESTORE WITH DR. MARINA'S DISCOUNT CODE:
https://therootbrands.com/micmar
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
The background and context for all modern reports of intense covert targeting with social harassment and stealth weaponry including neuroweaponry is the exacerbated surveillance scenario and AI/neuroexperimentation ongoing worldwide, something Alex reports he has come to understand although unknowing of this during early experience.
The purpose of all such accounts is to reveal and expose the extent, nature, and magnitude of these crimes where innocent people are being targeted heavily with exotic modern weaponry in a malicious and sadistic fashion; public exposure and demand for a return to ethics, morality, and common decency by whole populations will end these crimes. All agencies and militaries as well as private-entities carrying out these programs are engaging in criminal behavior and should be prosecuted.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Follow Alex Crosbie's posts:
https://alexcrosbie705927916.wordpress.com
@dublintarget on Twitter
For more video interviews with DOD/CIA/FBI/NSA whistleblowers and targets on the subject of Mass Surveillance and Unlawful Targeting, target accounts, as well as COINTELPRO and infiltration of activism to reveal Government crime and corruption, please see the many interviews formerly posted at Youtube, now available at Odysee/Ramola D Reports: https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
DETOX NANOTECH & CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
Learn more about Clean Slate at Ramola D Reports/News Panel 21 and News Panel 16
Stay tuned for Newsbreak Lives, indy media panels, and Techno Talks, Doc Talks, Book Talks. And subscribe as a monthly donor at Patreon or Paypal for a Thank you Empowerment with Poetry video just for donors....
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AS A MONTHLY DONOR, SUPPORT MY WORK FOR ALL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
DETOX & CLEANSE/ORDER ROOT BRAND'S CLEAN SLATE:
LINK TO ORDER CLEAN SLATE, ZERO-IN, RESTORE WITH DR. MARINA'S DISCOUNT CODE:
https://therootbrands.com/micmar
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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