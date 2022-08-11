Metformin against type 2 diabetes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professor James McCormack 2015 talk at the BCCFP Family Medicine Conference on generic metformin.
Gestational diabetes treatment guidelines:
https://web.archive.org/web/20230111112741/https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng3/resources/diabetes-in-pregnancy-management-from-preconception-to-the-postnatal-period-pdf-51038446021
https://web.archive.org/web/20221103014224/https://www.health.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0022/950503/g-gdm.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20220627144346/https://www.mkuh.nhs.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/4193-Diabetes-in-Pregnancy-Guideline-3.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20230305093321/https://secure.library.leicestershospitals.nhs.uk/PAGL/Shared%20Documents/Diabetes%20in%20Pregnancy%20UHL%20Obstetric%20Guideline.pdf