Navarro: CCP Is Root of Current World Crisis, so We Have To Take It Down

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03/07/2022 Navarro: The CCP is uniting with Russia and exploiting the chaos to achieve its goal of de-dollarize and rule the world. Bannon: We will restructure the world by biting the head off the snake and the head of the snake is the Chinese Communist Party.