X22 REPORT Ep. 3015a - The [CB] Just Said The Quiet Part Out-Loud, Fed Panic
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3015a - March 8, 2023

The [CB] Just Said The Quiet Part Out-Loud, Fed Panic

The [WEF] they are pushing their agenda using their criminal syndicate to push the idea that climate change is real and they want the farmers to agree, this is failing. The [CB] let everyone know that the debt cannot be sustained. The Fed is panicking.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

