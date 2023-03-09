X22 REPORT Ep. 3015a - The [CB] Just Said The Quiet Part Out-Loud, Fed Panic

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3015a - March 8, 2023

The [CB] Just Said The Quiet Part Out-Loud, Fed Panic

The [WEF] they are pushing their agenda using their criminal syndicate to push the idea that climate change is real and they want the farmers to agree, this is failing. The [CB] let everyone know that the debt cannot be sustained. The Fed is panicking.

