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Are You Following The Commandments Of Jesus Christ?
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85 views • August 12, 2021
The New Covenant is not the Old. "Old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new." Walk in the Spirit of Life or Walk after your father the devil. The choice has always been ours. Choose wisely my friends. All glory to the Lord God! He alone is worthy. Stay blessed and seek Him with consistency and diligence. Forsake it all, don't look back, and be His disciple.
Here is the blogsite with additional Scriptures and Bible studies added to the videos. Check it out! https://liftupabanner.com
Here is the blogsite with additional Scriptures and Bible studies added to the videos. Check it out! https://liftupabanner.com
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