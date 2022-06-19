Lipid Nanoparticles in the Vaccines Are Liquid at Freezing Cold and Solid at Body Temperature and Room Temperature

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https://gnews.org/post/p7op0ce6
06/17/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: Lipid nanoparticles in the vaccines are liquid when they’re freezing and solid at body temperature and room temperature. The more you inject, the thicker you’re gonna get if this mechanism is one of the reasons for the clotting