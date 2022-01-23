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MASSIVE Protests WORLDWIDE Against Vaccine Tyranny! - From Canada To Washington & Belgium!
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48986 views • January 23, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the worldwide protests happening on January 23rd, 2022 as people take to the streets of Washington, DC while people protest in Belgium and Germany.
We haven't seen massive protests in the US as of yet, but we are starting to see large gatherings take to Washington, DC as people gather on the mall against tyrannical vaccine mandates.
Meanwhile, as new rules have been put in place targeting truckers crossing the US/Canadian border, a massive convoy of truckers is protesting the vaccine mandates and targeting the supply chain for the sake of waking up the masses.
We are only at the beginning of this insanity. Many believe we're reaching an end, but it's truly only the beginning.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
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OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the worldwide protests happening on January 23rd, 2022 as people take to the streets of Washington, DC while people protest in Belgium and Germany.
We haven't seen massive protests in the US as of yet, but we are starting to see large gatherings take to Washington, DC as people gather on the mall against tyrannical vaccine mandates.
Meanwhile, as new rules have been put in place targeting truckers crossing the US/Canadian border, a massive convoy of truckers is protesting the vaccine mandates and targeting the supply chain for the sake of waking up the masses.
We are only at the beginning of this insanity. Many believe we're reaching an end, but it's truly only the beginning.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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