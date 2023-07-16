Aerial Artistry - Random Boaters 2023-07A

We capture random video as we fly over the lake and we catch many people enjoying the water. If you see anyone you know, please tag them. Maybe they would be interested in a longer video of a family day of fun on the lake?
Some people have issues with a drone capturing their family on the water. I assure you that it is not illegal to record anything in public like this but if you see yourself in one of these videos and you would like to have yourself removed from the clip, please let us know.
Message us on Facebook or sign up on our website to request a full video of your next adventure... www.AerialArtistry.CA
Facebook: @AerialArtistryCA
Instagram: @AerialArtistryCA
Rumble: @AerialArtistryCA
Brighteon: AerialArtistryCA
YouTube: @AerialArtistryCA
Pinterest: @AerialArtistryCA
LinkedIn: AerialArtistryCA
Music: bensound.com
License code: IOSJPMHK5WVPEYAU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.