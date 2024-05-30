1 Hidden Cause of Heart Attacks and Strokes You Didn't Know!

Colloidal Silver Mouthwash & Gargle (with Iodine and Zinc) 12oz (354ml) - https://bit.ly/3R32XQU





In this video, we'll dive into a fascinating topic that affects all of us - the surprising link between oral health and heart health.

Did you know that the health of your teeth and gums can significantly impact your heart? It's true! We'll explore how poor oral health, particularly gum disease and tooth infections, can increase the risk of cardiovascular problems like heart disease and stroke.

We'll discuss what "poor oral health" means, the common issues like cavities, gingivitis, and periodontitis, and the theories behind the connection between oral and heart health. Plus, we'll share practical tips on maintaining good oral hygiene and a heart-healthy lifestyle.



