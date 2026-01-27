Jurassic Park III - Island Attack (2001, Game Boy Advance)

Jurassic Park III - Island Attack (known as Jurassic Park III - Advance Attack in Japan and Jurassic Park III - Dino Attack in Europe) is an action-adventure developed by Mobile21 and published by Konami.



The game is based on the film Jurassic Park III. You play as Dr. Alan Grant from the first film. You crashland on Isla Sorna and need to make your way across the island to get picked up by a rescue team.



The game is played from an isometric view. You can jump, run, use your current item and switch the current item. You start off with a walkie-talkie which you can use to get hints and instructions. Later, you find a flare gun. It can only kill very tiny dinosaurs. Larger dinosaurs can be taken out by shooting a gunpowder crate when they stand close to it. Holding down the button when using a gun enables you to turn around freely on one axis for aiming. There are also other stages like an auto-scrolling motorbike ride or a side-scrolling platforming section.

