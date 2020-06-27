PRESIDENT TRUMP STOP JUDGES ATTORNEYS AND GUARDIANS FROM STEALING OUR ESTATES/MURDERING OUR PARENTS

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PLEASE SIGN THE PETITION AND PLEASE CONTACT ME AT [email protected]
https://www.change.org/p/president-donald-trump-stop-judges-attorneys-and-guardians-from-stealing-our-estates-and-murdering-our-parents
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-ZGSVlNyGE
https://www.aging.senate.gov/hearings/ensuring-trust-strengthening-state-efforts-to-overhaul-the-guardianship-process-and-protect-older-americans
This video is intended to save the lives of our Senior Citizens, where Probate Court Judges, Attorneys and Guardians are ruling our Senior Citizens Incapacitated, stripping them of their Civil Rights, where they have less rights than a Slave, then go in and Steal our Families Entire Estate and After our estates are stolen, they put the Senior Citizen on a high dose of Seroquel to cause Sudden Cardiac Death.
Our Senators and Congressmen have known about this crimes for over 40 years but have done nothing to protect Seniors Citizens. On November 28, 2018, at 2:30 PM, in the Special Committee on Aging, the link for the entire hearing is below where: Senator Richard Blumenthal Stated: "And these judges are essentially beyond any oversight and very often they have their own fiefdoms. Literally, their own private kingdoms. They make a ton of money," Sen. Blumenthal said. Blumenthal states, “Fiefdoms” where the Guardianship cases are run like Mafia Godfathers."
Since November 28, 2018, Senator Richard Blumenthal has done NOTHING to protect our Parents and our Senior Citizens from these Massive Human Rights Violations leading to Murder. Senator Blumenthal stated, "that we have to get the Government Accountability to Investigate this, they did investigate this Senator Blumenthal and the report was written on September 30, 2010. Senator Herb Khol was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aging , as a result of the study, Senator Herb Khol did NOTHING. Why isn't Senator Blumenthal protecting our Senior Citizens? Judge John Fitzgerald Malloy wrote a Book called” The Fraternity: Lawyers and Judges in Collusion, where Lawyers become Judges, Governors, Congressmen, Senators, US Attorney Generals and Presidents. This Fraternity is so Strong that our Senators honor the Fraternity among Lawyers more than Honoring their Oath of Office as United States Senators. Everyone of our Senators, including Senator Blumenthal are committing Treason against the United States Constitution, because they know that our Courts are full of widespread corruption and do Nothing.
It is not only Probate Court Judges, there is widespread Corruption throughout our State, Federal and Appellate Courts, all the way into the United States Supreme Court. Judges Steal homes in Foreclosure Courts, Child Custody Cases are full of corruptions, Parents that are fighting for their children are being Abused and Exploited by their own attorneys. In Criminal Cases Prosecutors commit fraud daily to get their man in prison. In Guardianship Cases, Adult children are using their Nest Egg to fight for their Parents Freedom due to this widespread corruption.
When George Floyd was Murdered by Police Officers, I watched and tears came from my eyes and I kept saying get off of him and could not believe such inhumane treatment. Then I think about my mother, all the mothers and fathers that were murdered by Judges, Attorneys and Guardians. Instead of putting a knee in my mothers’ neck, they forced her to take 2000mg of Seroquel to stop her heart. George Floyd ended in the same place as my Mother.
How many times have Police killed African American Men in this Country and the Police officers go free? Injustice after Injustice? How Many more George Floyd’s, must die before the brutality and hatred stops permanently? How Many More Mothers and Fathers have to die before our Money Hungry Heartless Congressmen and Senators Abolishes the Guardianship Laws that are Unconstitutional and only benefit the Judges, Attorneys and Guardians and do not benefit “We the People,” the Elderly and Vulnerable.
“We the People” Need to Stand Together, we do not have to get out there and burn down buildings and break store windows, but I understand why. It is due to frustration. An African American Man walked from one side of the street in handcuffs, was not fighting back, but was doing what the officer wanted him to do, cooperating with the Officer, and about nine minutes later George Floyd life would be taken, due to Asphyxia, after being pinned down for nine minutes with a Police officer knee into George Floyd neck.
“WE THE PEOPLE” MUST TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY WHICH WAS STOLEN BY OUR CORRUPT CONGRESSMEN AND SENATORS, THEY HAVE MADE LAWS TO PROTECT THEIR FRATERNITY AMONG LAWYERS. WE MUST JOIN TOGETHER AS ONE AND FILE A LAWSUIT TOGETHER TILL WE GET JUSTICE. PLEASE JOIN TOGETHER, WE ARE STRONGER IN NUMBERS.