VAXX pushing ESPN reporter nearly killed by peanut

May 3, 2025 MikeTirico @miketirico
Hate being a scratch after making the starting gate @KentuckyDerby . Just a significant reaction to my nut allergy. If you have one you know how it can knock you down.
Profound thanks to
@ChurchillDowns
for their care. And to our amazing
@nbcsports
horse racing family. Especially Randy, Jerry & Ahmed Fareed So lucky to have
@SyracuseU
fam step in and do such a great job🍊
https://x.com/miketirico/status/1918790280351785331
###
NBC Sports PSA – Roll Up Your Sleeves :15 | Plan Your Vaccine | Comcast NBCUniversal
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=QGnr9qDxFik
Apr 27, 2021
The COVID vaccines are here. Mike Tirico reminds us that it’s more important than ever to roll up your sleeves and make a plan. Our personalized state-by-state guide has everything you need to help you prepare, including vaccination sites in your area, what to bring to your appointment, and more. Visit PlanYourVaccine.com to learn more.
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/