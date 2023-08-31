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General Flynn | Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy? How Did Vivek Ramaswamy Become a Billionaire? 28 Facts About RamaSWAMPy? + Why Did Ramaswamy Team Up With Pfizer?
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General Flynn | Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy? How Did Vivek Ramaswamy Become a Billionaire? 28 Facts About RamaSWAMPy? + Why Did Ramaswamy Team Up With Pfizer? What Are Ramaswamy's Thoughts On Chimeras? (See Description for Supporting Facts)

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Learn More About Charlie Carbone HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lKEZZoOlJM

FACT #21 - 2023 (Age 38) Roivant Loses Copious Amounts of Money Year After Year | Virtually All of Ramaswamy’s Companies Consistently Lose Money And None Have Ever Turned a Profit Consistently

2023 - Roivant Is Predicted to Lose Another $1.03 Billion According to Bloomberg / Fortune - https://fortune.com/2023/06/14/vivek-ramaswamy-is-threatening-gop-heavyweights-in-the-polls-but-his-business-record-doesnt-live-up-to-the-hype/
2022 - Roivant Lost $1.12 Billion In 2022
2021 - Roivant Lost $698 Million In 2021
2020 - Roivant Lost $433 Million In 2020

FACT #20 - 2023 - (Age 38) Roivant Set Up a New Subsidiary, Telavant, to Advance the Asset. Pfizer Owns 25% of Telavant and Retains the Rights to RVT-3101 Outside of the U.S. and Japan. According to the WSJ, Roche is Nearing a Deal to Buy Roivant's Rights to the Molecule - https://www.fiercebiotech.com/biotech/roche-lining-7b-roivant-deal-join-merck-co-bowel-disease-race-wsj#:~:text=Roivant%20set%20up%20a%20new,Roivant's%20rights%20to%20the%20molecule.

FACT #19 - 2023 - (Age 38) Vivek Ramaswamy’s Pharmacy Firm to Sell Experimental Drug In $7B Deal - READ -
https://nypost.com/2023/07/14/vivek-ramaswamy-founded-company-to-sell-drug-in-7b-deal/

FACT #18 - 2022 (June 28) - (Age 37) Roivant and Pfizer Unveil Priovant Therapeutics and Ongoing Registrational Studies for Oral Brepocitinib in Dermatomyositis and Lupus - https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/roivant-and-pfizer-unveil-priovant-therapeutics-and-ongoing

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