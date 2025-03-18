BrightLearn - Anti Diabetes Mellitus Plants: Active Principles, Mechanisms of Action, and Sustainable Utilization by Appian Subramoniam

"Anti Diabetes Mellitus Plants: Active Principles, Mechanisms of Action, and Sustainable Utilization" by Appian Subramoniam is a comprehensive exploration of the role of plant-based remedies in combating diabetes mellitus, a disease affecting over 382 million adults globally. The book bridges traditional medicine and modern science, delving into the efficacy of anti-diabetes plants and their active compounds. It highlights the potential of polyherbal formulations, which combine multiple plants to enhance therapeutic effects, and emphasizes the need for scientific validation of these traditional remedies. Dr. Subramoniam identifies gaps in current research, such as the unidentified active molecules in many plants and the unclear mechanisms of action for over 50 established anti-diabetes plants. The book also underscores the importance of sustainable cultivation and micropropagation to ensure consistent quality of plant-based medicines. With detailed chapters on anti-diabetes phytochemicals, mechanisms of action and methods for studying plant efficacy, the book advocates for a future where scientifically developed plant-based therapies could revolutionize diabetes treatment. It serves as a call to action for further research and sustainable practices, offering hope for innovative, nature-inspired solutions to this global health challenge.





