::::Of course there really aren't any "lines Google won't cross," they just use someone else's feet. | "Palantir is one of the most powerful and controversial tech companies in the world. Founded by Peter Thiel and Alexander Karp, Palantir has gone from a PayPal spin-off idea to a $300 billion data giant with deep ties to the U.S. government, law enforcement, and corporations. Dr. Jon Padfield explores Palantir’s rise, its contracts with agencies like ICE and the Department of Defense, and its role in projects like Project Maven — integrating AI into drone targeting systems.

We’ll look at why Palantir’s very name (from Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings) carries ominous symbolism, what Peter Thiel has said about democracy, and how Gotham — Palantir’s “operating system for global decision making” — became part of modern surveillance." — Dr. Jon Padfield, Business Reform.

