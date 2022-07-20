Double standards of the West for Kosovo and Crimea

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On July 22, 2010, the
International Court of Justice published a legal opinion on Kosovo that a
unilateral declaration of independence would not violate international law.
However, based on this ruling and without any double standards, both
declaration of independence of Crimea and its subsequent accession to the
Russian Federation would be legal...
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