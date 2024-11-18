BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Venezuelan Pres. Maduro: "The gov'ts of the USA, France, & Great Britain, the Holy Alliance of Evil, have approved Nazi criminal Zelensky's use of long-range missiles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1262 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
150 views • 5 months ago

Venezuelan President Maduro: "The governments of the USA, France, and Great Britain—the Holy Alliance of Evil—have approved Nazi criminal Zelensky's use of long-range missiles to attack our sister, Russia. We are at a defining moment. American imperialism has entered a phase of madness." 

Adding: 

 If Ukraine strikes Russia with long-range Western missiles, it will radically change the nature of the conflict, said the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

The use of missiles by Kiev to attack Russian territory would signify the direct involvement of the US and its satellites in combat operations against Russia, the ministry added.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy