John Solomon breaks down the failures behind Democrats’ green energy push
Published Yesterday

Just The News  |  John Solomon breaks down the failures behind Democrats’ green energy push


On another round of #AskJ&A, John Solomon talks about how his team is digging into then-President Barack Obama’s scandal with solar panel manufacturing start-up Solyndra. John Solomon also discusses the harsh truths and legal battles Democrats are facing over their green energy mandates.

john solomonbiden regimebidenomicsjust the newsgreen energy push

