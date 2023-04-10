Create New Account
Rigged [Against You] Banks Are Rigged Against Us
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Stew Peters


Apr 8, 2023


America may no longer be the Top Dog on the geopolitical stage. With the new BRICS financial conference having over 150 countries wanting to join, and Saudi Arabia ditching the US petrodollar, the financial reset on the American Homefront with CBDC is imminent. Terry Sacka gives a solution to the madness on the New Show- Rigged [Against You].


Watch more episodes of the Rigged [Against You] Podcast here:

https://www.RiggedAgainstYouPodcast.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2h1i3i-new-rigged-against-you-banks-are-rigged-against-us.html


