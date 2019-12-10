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Twitter To Allow Child Nudity
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85 views • December 10, 2019
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Twitter is reversing a long standing policy and will now allow nude depictions of children, including photographs, as long as they are “tastefully done”. They will also allow discussion of topics such as sex with minors by groups such as Virtuous Pedophiles. Has the social media giant crossed a line from which there may be no return? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Twitter is reversing a long standing policy and will now allow nude depictions of children, including photographs, as long as they are “tastefully done”. They will also allow discussion of topics such as sex with minors by groups such as Virtuous Pedophiles. Has the social media giant crossed a line from which there may be no return? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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