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AWKWARD: NBC's Craig Melvin Asks Harris if She’s Heard About Biden-Liz Cheney Ticket in 2024?
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90 views • January 15, 2022
AWKWARD and ANGRY: NBC News Host Craig Melvin Asks Kamala Harris If She’s Heard About Biden-Liz Cheney Ticket In 2024?

Kamala Harris was interviewed by NBC News’ Craig Melvin. The unpopular Harris, who was likely prepared for a typical softball interview from the reliably Democrat-friendly network, was visibly shaken by the direct questions asked by the NBC News host.

Melvin asked Kamala if she’s familiar with the news reports out there that are saying there could be a Biden-Liz Cheney ticket in 2024? A visibly aggravated Harris said she really could care less about “high-class gossip.” And boom… the interview ended.
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