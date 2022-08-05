Bailing On Justice

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New York’s Crime Crisis
* NYC has descended into chaos — and become Thunderdome.
* Radical Dems want to empty prisons, support criminals over cops.
* Criminals attack cops.
* Don’t take the train.
* Lunatics run wild.
* Businesses bail.
* Lawlessness spreads across U.S.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 4 August 2022