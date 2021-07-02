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The Real Revolution: James Otis vs the Writs of Assistance
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10 views • July 02, 2021
The revolution started years before the war commenced - a change in the views and sentiments of the people. And we can trace the beginning of the controversy between Great Britain and America to James Otis Jr, and his arguments against the Writs of Assistance in 1761.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: July 2, 2021
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Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: July 2, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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