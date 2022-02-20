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NATO Backed Forces Launch Massive Offensive Against Russian Held Sectors of Eastern Ukraine
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510 views • February 20, 2022
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Alex Jones breaks down the plan to stoke war with Russia so the globalists can seize power permanently ahead of the Great Reset.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/tucker-carlson-putin-made-biden-look-ridiculous-over-cries-of-ukrainian-invasion/
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Alex Jones breaks down the plan to stoke war with Russia so the globalists can seize power permanently ahead of the Great Reset.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/tucker-carlson-putin-made-biden-look-ridiculous-over-cries-of-ukrainian-invasion/
Click here to get My Pillow Giza Dream Sheets 60% Off!
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