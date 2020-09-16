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El comisario jefe Michael Fritsch critica las medidas por coronavirus
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4 views • September 16, 2020
El comisario jefe de la Policía Judicial Michael Fritsch criticaba el 9 de agosto en Dortmund (Alemania), en una manifestación organizada por la organización activista Querdenken, las medidas contra el coronavirus promovidas por el Gobierno y avisaba a sus compañeros de oficio que tienen el deber de negarse a ejecutar órdenes ilegales, al tiempo que también es su responsabilidad realizar una objeción de conciencia.
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